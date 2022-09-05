Spring weather conditions have impacted apple farms

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the fall season nearly here, that means more and more people will be harvesting apples in the Red River Valley. However, some farms won’t be able to meet some demands as apples have had a rough growth season.

“Right now we have nothing, we probably won’t have anything until the middle of September.” said Rick Julian.

Julian operates the Lake Ida Apple Farm in Minnesota, and he said they have faced difficulties with growth this year. However, he has been harvesting apples for decades at this point, so it’s nothing he hasn’t seen before.

“Planted the trees in ‘94 and ‘95,” said Julian. “We’ve seen every kind of weather condition you can possibly get. We’ve had other springs that were like this that were very bad and we’ve had low production.”

Some trees have plenty of apples while others lay bare. Leaving some disappointed as there isn’t that many apples to pick.

“Normally this time of year we would have U-pick going for three weeks. We had one weekend and stuff was picked out.” said Julian.

Heavy rain and a cold spring were some of the reasons that many farmers have been struggling starting in their fields.

“We couldn’t get things planted until quite late this year. Our whole season has kind of been off a little bit.” said Trina Kalm of Hildebrant Farm.

Julian said the poor conditions also prevented from bees being brought up north from the south. Which means less pollination and less apples.

“I think it’s the same for a lot of people in town, they just don’t have many apples on their trees because the weather played a significant part in the pollination of the trees.”

The Julians and other farmers are hoping for better conditions next year.

