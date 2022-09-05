Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures.

Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.

All elementary and middle school intramurals and athletic activities are canceled for Tuesday, September 6. The Mentor Center will be open to middle school students beginning at 3:30. High school attendance will run as usual. The district will continue to monitor the forecast closely and will notify families directly of any schedule changes for the remaining school days this week.

In a message to families, Superintendent Terry Brenner writes: “We know our schedule changes create a ripple effect on your family’s schedule. While it doesn’t have an immediate impact, we are working diligently on our plan to install air conditioning in these schools within the next 2-3 years.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.