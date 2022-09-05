Road closures and traffic alerts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several traffic alerts that could cause detours or congestion across the valley for Labor Day week.

On Tuesday, eastbound 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo will be reduced to one lane near 45th St.. Work is expected through noon on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 7th Ave. N. in Fargo will be closed between 24th St. and 25th St.. Crews will be doing sewer repair in that area and work is expected to take up to 2 weeks.

North Broadway is closing to through-traffic from 33rd Ave. to 35th Ave. starting Tuesday. The City is installing new underground pipes for the wastewater treatment plant expansion. That closure is expected to last 3 weeks.

From Tuesday to Thursday, drivers will see lane closures on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes. Construction crews will be patching the road near the railroad spur track that crosses Highway 10 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.