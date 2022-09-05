Contests
Person rescued from roof of apartment building fire

By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was rescued from the roof of a building during a fire in South Fargo on Saturday. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of 8th Ave. S. Saturday afternoon, and found heavy fire on the second and third floors of the apartment building.

The other people, and two cats escaped the building safely. Three people are displaced, because of the significant damage to the second and third floors.

Damage is estimated at 50-thousand dollars but there’s still no word on the cause.

