One person injured in disturbance in downtown Fargo
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a person suffered a broken nose following a disturbance in downtown Fargo.
They say they responded to the 10 block of Broadway North around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the disturbance call.
Authorities say the individual would not say how they received their injuries.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
So far, no arrests have been made.
