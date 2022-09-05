Contests
One person injured in disturbance in downtown Fargo

By Nachai Taylor
Sep. 4, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a person suffered a broken nose following a disturbance in downtown Fargo.

They say they responded to the 10 block of Broadway North around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the disturbance call.

Authorities say the individual would not say how they received their injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

So far, no arrests have been made.

