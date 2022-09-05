Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

News producer

(WTAP)
By David Spofford
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is looking for a creative producer to help craft our #1 rated newscasts. The ideal candidate will understand the difference between just stacking a newscast and crafting an engaging experience for the viewer. We are looking for someone who understands showcasing, pacing and wants to be part of a creative, aggressive and growing team.

Our next producer will also understand the importance of social media and digital strategies and will know how to leverage these strategies in our daily news gathering and reporting. Our producers are smart with good news judgment, strong broadcast and online writing skills. Critical thinking abilities are essential.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

If you are ready for the challenge please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren – Asst. News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND  58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
UPDATE: West Fargo man identified in fatal I-29 crash
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
Moorhead man seriously injured in second weekend crash on I-29 near tri-level interchange
DAVY ZINKE (MUG)
Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges
A mom has spoken out after her son left Robert Asp Elementary School unnoticed.
VNL Whistleblower: Moorhead mom speaks out after 7-year-old son leaves school unnoticed

Latest News

North Dakota Today – Lifestyle Host
Anchor/Reporter
Multimedia Journalist
News Producer