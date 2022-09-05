Labor Day Warm-up stays through the week

MONDAY - LABOR DAY: We stay seasonably warm for this time of year as we start the first full week of September! Morning lows Monday look to be in the 60s, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s for most. There are some scattered showers that will go across the the northern counties in the morning hours. Wind will be gusty from the southeast. Occasional gusts over 30 mph.

TUESDAY- WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks even warmer, with highs moving into the mid- and upper-80s, with some areas south and west perhaps seeing 90 degree temperatures. Wednesday looks quite similar to Tuesday, with 60s for morning temperatures and upper-80s for afternoon temperatures, with the first few days of the shortened business week bringing dry conditions

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday looks warm again, with morning lows in the upper-60s, with most areas expecting mid- to upper-80s under a sunny sky. A chance of isolated showers or rumbles looks to be with us late Thursday into early Friday. This is from a cold front that will move into the Valley during the overnight hours. That passing system is expected to bring cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon, with highs only warming into the 70s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Another high pressure system will arrive over the valley. After the rain and cold front moved through on Friday, we will have the temperatures significantly lower for our weekend. Saturday we will start the mornings in the 40s for most, and even a couple of 50s. We won’t get too warm and will only reach into the upper 60s for most of the valley. Sunday will be a bit warmer with the temperatures in the mid 70s, but will be another cold start in those 40s and 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY - LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 59. High: 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 63. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 61. High: 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy winds. Low: 64. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Cold front passes. Scattered showers. Low: 64. High: 74.

SATURDAY: Crisp morning. Low: 50. High: 68.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 75.

