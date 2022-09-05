Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Jackrabbit defensive effort at Iowa spoiled by miscues

Adam Bock named MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
During 7-3 loss at Iowa
During 7-3 loss at Iowa
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - “There are no moral victories.”

That’s what South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier said after yesterday’s 7-3 loss at the University of Iowa, making it clear that while there is plenty to build on, the Jackrabbits expected more and will continue to do so.

Defensively, in particular, SDSU has a lot to be proud of. Playing several new starters, and tested by injuries, they held the Hawkeyes to just 166 total yards, including just 57 rushing, and forced the games only turnovers. For his 13 tackle, forced fumble and fumble recovery effort, Adam Bock was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week today.

The Jackrabbit defense gave them every opportunity to win. State’s offense could not take advantage.. Though Iowa’s top flight defense was as advertised, holding SDSU to 120 total yards, many Rabbit wounds were self inflicted. 12 penalties for 66 yards, many before the snap, made the challenge that much more difficult.

Those are the errors they’ll have to clean up to reach their FCS championship goals.

The Jackrabbits return to Brookings next Saturday for their home opener against UC-Davis at 6:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
UPDATE: West Fargo man identified in fatal I-29 crash
Moorhead man seriously injured in second weekend crash on I-29 near tri-level interchange
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four people found shot and killed in a field in...
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
DAVY ZINKE (MUG)
Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges

Latest News

10:00PM Sports - September 4
10:00PM Sports - September 4
Senior Destin Talbert
Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Football Win Over Drake
UND Football
Nebraska Holds Off Pesky North Dakota, 38-17, in Season Opener
10:00PM News September 3 - Part 1
Sports - Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Win Over Drake - September 3