Gas prices are declining over the holiday weekend

GAS
GAS(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High gas prices have been an ongoing concern around the nation, but now they are slowly declining, the national average sitting at $3.82 compared to this year’s Fourth of July weekend average of $4.86.

Labor day travelers are seeing prices at an average of $3.73 in the state of North Dakota and $3.74 in Minnesota.

Just a month ago, North Dakota’s average gas price was $4.11 per gallon.

But last year’s Labor Day weekend, Minnesota was sitting at $3.03 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

