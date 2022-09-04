Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s office charged 64-year-old Davy M. Zinke with one count of Felony (Class B) Luring Minors by a computer and a second count of Felony (Class C) Attempted Solicitation of a minor under the age of 15.

According to court documents, the incident allegedly occurred back in October of 2019.

At that time, Zinke was employed as a part-time coach with the Valley City Public School District.

Zinke will make his initial court appearance on Tuesday, September 6th at 10 a.m. in the Barnes County Courthouse.

