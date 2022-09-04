Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Football Win Over Drake

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Touchdowns on a blocked field goal and punt return sparked No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 56-14 victory over Drake in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 3, before a crowd of 15,951 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

NDSU’s Jake Kava blocked a field goal and Destin Talbert scored on a 53-yard return to break a 7-7 tie. Jayden Price’s 67-yard punt return touchdown on the next possession put NDSU ahead 21-7 early in the second quarter.

Eight different NDSU players scored touchdowns, including defensive lineman Will Mostaert on a 5-yard fumble recovery in the third quarter after safety Dawson Weber’s strip sack.

Wide receiver Zach Mathis caught his first career touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Cam Miller in the first quarter, and running back Barika Kpeenu scored his first career touchdown on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Middle linebacker Nick Kubitz led the Bison with six tackles, Kava had four stops including a sack, and Marques Sigle snared his second career interception.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host North Carolina A&T at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

