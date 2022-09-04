Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Football Win Over Drake

By Devin Fry
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Touchdowns on a blocked field goal and punt return sparked No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 56-14 victory over Drake in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 3, before a crowd of 15,951 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

NDSU’s Jake Kava blocked a field goal and Destin Talbert scored on a 53-yard return to break a 7-7 tie. Jayden Price’s 67-yard punt return touchdown on the next possession put NDSU ahead 21-7 early in the second quarter.

Eight different NDSU players scored touchdowns, including defensive lineman Will Mostaert on a 5-yard fumble recovery in the third quarter after safety Dawson Weber’s strip sack.

Wide receiver Zach Mathis caught his first career touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Cam Miller in the first quarter, and running back Barika Kpeenu scored his first career touchdown on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Middle linebacker Nick Kubitz led the Bison with six tackles, Kava had four stops including a sack, and Marques Sigle snared his second career interception.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host North Carolina A&T at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
UPDATE: West Fargo man dead after crash on I-29
A mom has spoken out after her son left Robert Asp Elementary School unnoticed.
VNL Whistleblower: Moorhead mom speaks out after 7-year-old son leaves school unnoticed
Two die after car hits tree on Highway 2 near Crookston
Spitfire
Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure
8th Avenue South House Fire
Update: One rescued from roof after fire crews respond to south Fargo multiplex house fire

Latest News

UND Football
Nebraska Holds Off Pesky North Dakota, 38-17, in Season Opener
10:00PM News September 3 - Part 1
Sports - Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Win Over Drake - September 3
600pm News September 01 - Part 3
Friday Night Live - September 2 Part 3
Friday Night Live - September 2 Part 1
Friday Night Live - September 2 Part 1