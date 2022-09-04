Nebraska Holds Off Pesky North Dakota, 38-17, in Season Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (UND Athletics) – Anthony Grant rushed for 189 yards and two scores on 23 carries to help Nebraska survive a push from North Dakota, 38-17, on Saturday afternoon from a sold-out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

UND (0-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit to knot the game at 17 late in the third quarter, but the Cornhuskers (1-1) struck for 21 unanswered to come away with the victory.

Isaiah Smith enjoyed his third 100-yard rushing game of his career, pacing the Fighting Hawks with 109 yards on just 10 carries. Tyler Hoosman scampered for 41 yards and a score on 10 carries of his own in his first game in the green and white.

Tommy Schuster was efficient once again with 24 completions for 131 yards and a touchdown. Bo Belquist was his favorite target, hauling in six catches for 40 yards.

On defense, Ted Mullin led the Hawks with seven tackles and a half sack. Ben McNaboe had his first multi-sack game and forced a fumble in the first quarter.

Following a Nebraska touchdown midway through the first quarter, both teams went scoreless until North Dakota knotted up the score at 7-7 with 13 seconds before the half. The UND touchdown was a one-yard pass from Tommy Schuster to Adam Zavalney to even the score following a Brady Stevens extra point. In the first half, North Dakota dominated in time of possession with a 20:38 to 9:22 advantage. The Fighting Hawks also held a 174-147 edge in total offensive yardage.

After intermission, Nebraska opened the second half with a 75-yard drive and then extended the lead to 10 at 17-7 with a field goal midway through the third quarter. The Fighting Hawks pulled within a touchdown with 5:52 left in the third quarter with a Brady Stevens field goal. One minute and 30 seconds later, Tyler Hoosman found the end zone to knot the game up at 17-17. The Hoosman score came after a 65-yard rush from Isaiah Smith. The final score of the third quarter came from Nebraska with a 46-yard touchdown rush to hold a 24-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Huskers increased their lead to two scores midway through the final stanza with Ajay Allen scampered in from nine yards out before the hosts capped off the victory with a final touchdown with just two minutes remaining to close out the 38-17 score.

