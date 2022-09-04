Moorhead man seriously injured in second weekend crash on I-29 near tri-level interchange
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man was seriously hurt Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on I-29 near the tri-level interchange with I-94.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 1:45 p.m. the man was traveling on I-29 when his SUV struck the center concrete median.
The vehicle suffered front-end damage.
The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Authorities say he was not wearing his seat belt.
This is the second crash that occurred in the same area of the tri-level interchange.
On Saturday, a West Fargo man died after his vehicle struck a concrete pillar.
He was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
