Moorhead man seriously injured in second weekend crash on I-29 near tri-level interchange

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man was seriously hurt Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on I-29 near the tri-level interchange with I-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 1:45 p.m. the man was traveling on I-29 when his SUV struck the center concrete median.

The vehicle suffered front-end damage.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Authorities say he was not wearing his seat belt.

This is the second crash that occurred in the same area of the tri-level interchange.

On Saturday, a West Fargo man died after his vehicle struck a concrete pillar.

He was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

