Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Moorhead man seriously injured in second weekend crash on I-29 near tri-level interchange

(Source: MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man was seriously hurt Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on I-29 near the tri-level interchange with I-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 1:45 p.m. the man was traveling on I-29 when his SUV struck the center concrete median.

The vehicle suffered front-end damage.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Authorities say he was not wearing his seat belt.

This is the second crash that occurred in the same area of the tri-level interchange.

On Saturday, a West Fargo man died after his vehicle struck a concrete pillar.

He was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
UPDATE: West Fargo man dead after crash on I-29
A mom has spoken out after her son left Robert Asp Elementary School unnoticed.
VNL Whistleblower: Moorhead mom speaks out after 7-year-old son leaves school unnoticed
Two die after car hits tree on Highway 2 near Crookston
8th Avenue South House Fire
Update: One rescued from roof after fire crews respond to south Fargo multiplex house fire
Spitfire
Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure

Latest News

DAVY ZINKE (MUG)
Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges
Mark Haugen
Mark Haugen, endorsed Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate, suspends campaign
News - MN woman gets self-care day after surviving life-threatening injuries - Sept. 3, 2022
News - MN woman gets self-care day after surviving life-threatening injuries - Sept. 3, 2022
Person wounded in leg in shooting at Minnesota State Fair