Minnesota woman gets self-care day after surviving life-threatening injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late July, Natasha Best’s life was altered drastically after an ATV accident. She has been recovering at a Sanford Hospital since then.

“I ended up hitting the approach, so I swerved the four-wheeler, and that’s when I went 20 feet and the four-wheeler landed on to of me.” said Best.

Best broke her neck in two places and lost feeling to her legs and back. However, despite her circumstances, Best is keeping a positive attitude throughout the process.

“The best thing I can tell anybody in my shoes is that never give up and to keep striving because the work you put in is what you’re going to get out,” said Best. “When something happens to you like this it amazes you who shows up to be there for you.”

The ordeal has caused Best to miss out on the simple joys in life like getting her hair done or sitting down at a restaurant. On Saturday, Best received a self-care day that she’s been craving for a while. Thanks in large part to Melissa Greene, a hairstylist she met on social media.

“Even if you’re not going through something really traumatic in your life, getting your hair done just feels good.” said Greene.

It has been a long road of recovery for the 23-year-old. Recently she’s been able to get back to some normalcy in her life. This includes getting in a car and even standing up. Even if the sensations that are returning to her can be unpleasant to deal with.

“Hey, at least I’m feeling something. I couldn’t feel anything, that could be pretty bad. I’m glad I’m here, I’m going to take it day-by-day.” said Best.

After meeting for the first time, Greene is rooting for Best as recovers and hopes one day they will meet again in her salon.

“I think there will be a moment of tears, I think it will be a really happy moment to see her go from this to be able to have that more independence and to go to places she wants to go on a regular basis.” said Greene.

Next week Best will be moved to the twin cities for further treatment.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.