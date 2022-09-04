Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant

Contests
(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant.

The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon.

They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated.

The bartender then refused to serve him any more alcohol and that’s when Booth threatened to shoot the bartender.

Booth was arrested at the restaurant.

Police say he did not have any weapons on him at the time.

Booth now faces charges for terrorizing.

