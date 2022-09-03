UPDATE: West Fargo man identified in fatal I-29 crash

Contests
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/04) The West Fargo man killed in the crash has been identified as 33-year-old Zachery Noble.

(Original Story)

A West Fargo man died following a crash on I-29 near the tri-level interchange with I-94.

North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the 33-year-old West Fargo was traveling north on I-29 when his vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete pillar supporting the I-94 eastbound lanes.

The report shows the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the NDHP.

