UPDATE: West Fargo man dead after crash on I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man died following a crash on I-29 near the tri-level interchange with I-94.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that the 33-year-old West Fargo was traveling north on I-29 when his vehicle hit went off the road and ran into a concrete pillar supporting the I-94 eastbound lanes.

The report shows the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the NDHP.

