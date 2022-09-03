Contests
Update: One rescued from roof after fire crews respond to south Fargo multiplex house fire

8th Avenue South House Fire
8th Avenue South House Fire(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire officials say a person was rescued from the roof during a fire at a south Fargo home.

They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S.

The Red Cross has been called to provide assistance.

Its unclear home many people may have been displaced as the home is a multiplex with several apartment units.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

