Update: One rescued from roof after fire crews respond to south Fargo multiplex house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire officials say a person was rescued from the roof during a fire at a south Fargo home.

They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S.

The Red Cross has been called to provide assistance.

Its unclear home many people may have been displaced as the home is a multiplex with several apartment units.

No injuries were reported.

