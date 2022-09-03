Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Two die after car hits tree on Highway 2 near Crookston

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man from Grand Forks were occupants of the car.

MSP says both died in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Berg
Man arrested for DUI following flood wall crash
Spitfire
Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure
A mom has spoken out after her son left Robert Asp Elementary School unnoticed.
VNL Whistleblower: Moorhead mom speaks out after 7-year-old son leaves school unnoticed
nurse
Free nursing assistant training program extended
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
‘Days of our Lives’ moving off KVLY

Latest News

Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County
A mom has spoken out after her son left Robert Asp Elementary School unnoticed.
VNL Whistleblower: Moorhead mom speaks out after 7-year-old son leaves school unnoticed
spitfire spet1
10:00PM News September 2 - Part 1
600pm News September 01 - Part 3
Friday Night Live - September 2 Part 3