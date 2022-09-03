Two die after car hits tree on Highway 2 near Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man from Grand Forks were occupants of the car.

MSP says both died in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation.

