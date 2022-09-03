Traffic Alert: Vehicle falls from I-94 ramp onto I-29

Contests
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are now responding to an accident that occurred at the interchange of I-94 and I-29 shortly after 3 p.m.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling south on the I-94 ramp when it went over the guardrail onto the northbound lanes of I-29.

According to dispatch audio, the driver has been pulled out of the vehicle.

The individual’s condition is unknown at this time.

Please be alert as traffic delays may be possible.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

