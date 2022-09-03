Traffic Alert: Vehicle falls from I-94 ramp onto I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are now responding to an accident that occurred at the interchange of I-94 and I-29 shortly after 3 p.m.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling south on the I-94 ramp when it went over the guardrail onto the northbound lanes of I-29.

According to dispatch audio, the driver has been pulled out of the vehicle.

The individual’s condition is unknown at this time.

Please be alert as traffic delays may be possible.

