Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided.

The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road vehicle was not harmed in the crash.

