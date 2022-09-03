Contests
Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided.

The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road vehicle was not harmed in the crash.

