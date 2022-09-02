West Fargo Public Library offering memory care kits

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public Library now offers memory care kits for area senior living communities. The kits support those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, memory loss or other cognitive decline

Each kit includes items that stimulate memory and helps spark conversations about life experiences, such as music, essential oils and other scents, photos, sensory tools, puzzles and games.

“Currently there is not a cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia, but there are ways for folks to keep their minds sharp, address their symptoms and continue to live a full life,” Kirsten Henagin, West Fargo Public Library Adult Services Manager said. “Our memory care kits are intended to help residents of the senior living communities we work with do that.”

The library currently visits six area senior living communities each month to deliver books and other materials. The library is rolling out the 10 memory care kits to those senior living communities this fall but hopes to expand the program in the future.

This service is being provided thanks to funding from the Friends of the West Fargo Public Library non-profit group, which supports the library through fundraising and volunteerism.

