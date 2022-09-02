Man arrested for DUI following flood wall crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young man is under arrest and a young woman is hurt following a crash in Valley City.

The Valley City Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 2 just after midnight they responded to a crash into the flood wall in the 400 block of 4th St. SW.

22-year-old Hunter Berg of Wahpeton was arrested for DUI causing serious bodily injury, which is a class C felony.

A 22-year-old woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicle was involved.

