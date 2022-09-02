Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Man arrested for DUI following flood wall crash

Hunter Berg
Hunter Berg(Barnes County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young man is under arrest and a young woman is hurt following a crash in Valley City.

The Valley City Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 2 just after midnight they responded to a crash into the flood wall in the 400 block of 4th St. SW.

22-year-old Hunter Berg of Wahpeton was arrested for DUI causing serious bodily injury, which is a class C felony.

A 22-year-old woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicle was involved.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police executed a high-risk search warrant in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway in S. Fargo.
UPDATE: High-risk search warrant prompts police perimeter in Fargo
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
interstate 94 closed
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
‘Days of our Lives’ moving off KVLY
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field

Latest News

Starry Stonewort found in Lake Bemidji.
Starry stonewort confirmed in Lake Bemidji
WMSTR
The annual “steam meet” is kicking off
CVS limits purchase of plan b pills
CVS offering bivalent COVID-19 booster
Valley Today Weather – September 2
Valley Today Weather – September 2