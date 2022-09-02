Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Businesses have had a tough run the last couple years, from COVID-19, to inflation, to worker shortages. It seems like they can’t catch a break, and one Fargo bar and grill took another hit after a kitchen fire closed them down on August 6.

Spitfire hasn’t had an easy go of it, as their Detroit Lakes location has already closed due to worker shortages. However, in Fargo they’re paying their employees the entire time they’re closed, to keep their employees afloat and around.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep the team together, because the whole spitfire team is a family and a lot of these employees have been around for a long time,” said Craig Wendt, one of the owners of Spitfire.

An employee, Ross Sivertson said, “It’s amazing. They’ve been taking care of everybody. So far from what I’ve been told and heard from other employees, is pretty much everybody is planning on coming back. The owners have been doing the best they can to take care of everything, so it’s been great.”

And while they’re supporting their out of work employees, they’re relying on support from their community from catering, something Wendt said they’re thankful for.

“Fargo-Moorhead is a pretty special place and the community has treated us very well here. We can’t thank everybody enough for all their support and we’ll get through this. I tell you what, it’s been hard being closed. Catering’s really helped keep everybody together and generate a little income through this difficult time right now.”

The owners and staff are eager to open their doors and they say they’re not the only ones.

Sivertson said, “A lot of people have been reaching out. Personal numbers, emails, phone calls, everybody wants to come back and we can’t wait to get the doors open for all those people.”

“It’s not fun living through one of these events. It is what it is. All of our loyal customers will hopefully start coming back and I, myself, miss the food here so I can’t wait to get back open,” laughed Wendt.

