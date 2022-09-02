Contests
High-risk sex offender registers as homeless in Fargo

Geoffrey Dale Miller
Geoffrey Dale Miller(Fargo Police)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a high-risk sex offender has registered as homeless in Fargo.

Geoffrey Dale Miller is 6′1″ and 225 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Miller was convicted in Burleigh County and Morton County District Court of three separate counts of Gross Sexual Imposition (January 1998, March 2006, March 2006) and one count of Corruption of a Minor (November 2008). His victims were females ages 6, 13 and 17.

Miller is a lifetime registrant. You can review a list of frequently asked questions about sex offenders in The City of Fargo here.

