Former ND trooper settles sex assault case

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Highway Patrol trooper accused of misdemeanor sexual assault will not head to trial.

Prosecutors filed charges against 40-year-old Travis Skar in February after a woman in 2021 told police he had touched her inappropriately after she told him “no” at a 2020 party. Skar’s employment as a trooper was terminated September 2, 2021. No information is available to explain the gaps in time.

Court documents filed this week reflect that judge Bonnie Storbakken cancelled Skar’s trial, originally set to commence Friday, after the case was settled.

Another officer, 39-year-old Steven Johnson, who was listed as a witness for the incident involving Skar, was also criminally charged with sexual assault for a different incident around the same time. Johnson entered a plea agreement in April for a lesser disorderly conduct charge. He received a deferred imposition of sentence, which means the offense will come off his record if he doesn’t violate probation.

