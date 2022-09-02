Contests
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota

Erica Thunder
Erica Thunder(State of North Dakota)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will also work on addressing systemic problems, developing community resources, and enhancing cultural programs

The position is a first of its kind for North Dakota.

Taking on the new role means Thunder will step down from her current position as Labor Commissioner, which will go into effect on September 30. The state is now looking for someone to fill the labor commissioner position.

“We are deeply grateful for Erica’s outstanding service as labor commissioner, including progress made to streamline work, upgrade software systems, eliminate paper, and improve business processes, policies and procedures to provide better service to North Dakota citizens,” Governor Doug Burgum said. “While we will miss her on the cabinet, we’re excited that she has accepted this impactful new position with DOCR, and we appreciate the highly capable team she has supported at the Department of Labor and Human Rights.”

