Dragon Football Falls to Sioux Falls in Opener, 27-14

MSUMDragons
MSUMDragons(Intern | KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn (MSUM Athletics) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team lost its opener to Sioux Falls on Thursday, dropping a 27-14 contest to the Cougars at Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium.

MSUM fell to 0-1 on the season while USF improved to 1-0. The Cougars have won all five meetings in the series.

The Dragons  were outgained 484-209. The Dragons committed three turnovers which led to 21 Cougar points.

“Credit to Sioux Falls, they played well,” MSUM head coach Steve Laqua said. “We didn’t play our best game but we showed signs of some things we can build upon.”

Sophomore quarterback Tommy Falk was 18-of-34 passing for 207 yards and a score. He was sacked six times and intercepted twice.

Redshirt freshman Gage Florence caught five passes for 65 yards. Junior receiver Ryan Bieberdorf had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.  Junior running back Hayden Boll rushed for 31 yards and a score.

Senior linebacker James Eggert had 11 tackles to lead the defense while junior defensive back Jake Bettcher had nine.  Sophomore linebacker Marcus Gulley and sophomore defensive tackle Jackson Faller had interceptions.

USF led 20-7 at halftime. The Dragons’ first touchdown came on a 6-yard pass from Falk to Bieberdorf in the second quarter.

MSUM closed to within 27-14 in the fourth as Boll scored from six yards out but could get no closer.

The Dragons will play at Upper Iowa on Sept. 10.

