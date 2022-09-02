CVS offering bivalent COVID-19 booster

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide are offering the FDA- and CDC-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines. The government’s distribution of the updated boosters is underway and individual CVS Pharmacy locations are receiving the bivalent COVID-19 boosters on a rolling basis over the next few days and weeks.

Appointments can be made available at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app as doses are received. Since initial supply is limited, patients who would like to receive the updated boosters are encouraged to make an appointment using our digital scheduler.

The bivalent vaccines have been authorized for use as a single booster dose at least two months after primary or booster vaccination. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 booster is authorized for use as a single booster dose in people 18 years old and up. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 booster is authorized for use as a single booster dose in people 12 years old and up.

A patient can choose to receive either the updated Pfizer booster or the updated Moderna booster, regardless of which company’s primary dose series or booster vaccine they received previously.

Also, the CDC has said that COVID-19 vaccinations may be co-administered with the flu vaccination.

