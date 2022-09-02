The annual “steam meet” is kicking off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Western Minnesota Steam Thresher Reunion is kicking off Friday at Rollag, Minnesota.

The event is a chance for people around the nation, and even the world, to relive the tradition of farming and learn the history.

This year, the WMST is featuring Kerosene Annie, a one of a kind prototype.

There’s a variety of events and tickets are available online.

The event starts September 2 and goes until September 5.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.