Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

The annual “steam meet” is kicking off

Valley Today KVLY - VOD - Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Western Minnesota Steam Thresher Reunion is kicking off Friday at Rollag, Minnesota.

The event is a chance for people around the nation, and even the world, to relive the tradition of farming and learn the history.

This year, the WMST is featuring Kerosene Annie, a one of a kind prototype.

There’s a variety of events and tickets are available online.

The event starts September 2 and goes until September 5.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police executed a high-risk search warrant in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway in S. Fargo.
UPDATE: High-risk search warrant prompts police perimeter in Fargo
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
interstate 94 closed
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
‘Days of our Lives’ moving off KVLY
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field

Latest News

Hunter Berg
Man arrested for DUI following flood wall crash
Starry Stonewort found in Lake Bemidji.
Starry stonewort confirmed in Lake Bemidji
CVS limits purchase of plan b pills
CVS offering bivalent COVID-19 booster
Valley Today Weather – September 2
Valley Today Weather – September 2