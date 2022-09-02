Contests
AAA offers free towing over Labor Day weekend

AAA offers Tow to Go program
AAA offers Tow to Go program(CBS46 News)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Labor Day weekend. They are reactivating the “Tow to Go” program, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 2 to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6. The service is available in North Dakota, but AAA says it should be treated as a last resort.

When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

“Driving impaired is never a good idea, especially on a busy holiday weekend. Whatever you do, don’t drive impaired. If you can’t find a safe ride, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift,” said AAA spokeswoman Meredith Mitts.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

