Woman arrested, suspected of lighting trailer on fire, killing someone

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bena, MN woman is under arrested, suspected of lighting a camping trailer on fire and causing a death.

At 7 PM Tuesday, the Beltrami County 911 Center received several 911 calls regarding a camping trailer fire in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Dr SE near Cass Lake, approximately 12 miles southeast of Bemidji. First responders arrived on scene and discovered the camping trailer to be fully engulfed and occupied. Cass Lake Fire Department extinguished the fire and discovered human remains inside the camper.

Through the investigation, deputies learned that a female had ignited the fire and fled the scene. The death is considered suspicious and Cora Lee Quaderer, 34, was arrested in Brooklyn Center Wednesday. Quaderer is being held pending criminal charges.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification. No additional information is available at this time

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.