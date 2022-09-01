Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

‘They have to do something’: Car thefts a problem for residents and businesses

A KIA Sorento sits in the M.A. Auto Sales lot with severe damage after it was stolen in April.
A KIA Sorento sits in the M.A. Auto Sales lot with severe damage after it was stolen in April.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Car thefts have always been a problem and 2022 is no different, and across the nation there has been a surge of KIA Souls being stolen based off of a social media trend called ‘The KIA Challenge’. Marwan Ali, the owner of M.A. Auto Sales has had multiple cars stolen from his lot.

“They are easy to break the glass and they start it right away.” said Ali.

In April, a 2016 KIA Sorento was stolen from his lot and the suspects caused severe damage to it. Then in late July, another KIA was stolen causing damage to other cars on the way out.

“So all of this I’m losing basically. I don’t see any protection from the government to be honest. I’m really upset to be honest.” said Ali.

Earlier in August, we spoke with Amber Dahl who had her KIA Soul stolen for the second time this summer. Dahl is believed to have be another victim of a social media challenge within the FM area. It’s called the ‘KIA Challenge’ made known by a Wisconsin group dubbed the ‘KIA Boyz’. Earlier this month, a Moorhead woman fell victim to this challenge. Videos on social media show people breaking off the under dash panels of steering wheels and using a USB cord to start the car.

Ali, who said he has gone to the police about these issues, believes not enough is being done by the city and the police force to tackle this growing problem.

“They should protect it, should be easy to catch them. To stop them, to put them in jail. Or something you know. They have to do something.” said Ali.

Fargo PD on Monday stated they haven’t seen a trend of KIA Souls being stolen at this time.

West Fargo PD has tips on how to protect yourself from car thefts:

- Lock your car doors

- Secure valuables

- Park in well-lit areas

- Don’t leave your car running

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
Closed sign
All North Dakota driver license offices closed
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
Paulita Ruiz (left) Skyler Poitra (right).
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
Brent Jevne
Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN

Latest News

Woman arrested, suspected of lighting trailer on fire, killing someone
Pipeline
ND extends $150 million pipeline offer
ND Veterans Cemetery
ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates 30 years of service to vets
Students at UND
Reverberations through campus after indigenous remains and artifacts discovered at UND