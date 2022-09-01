Reverberations through campus after indigenous remains and artifacts discovered at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was on the campus of the University of North Dakota where ancestral remains as well as artifacts were discovered back in March.

Today the administration at UND released the news, a statement on the incident as well as what’s next.

“Since that discovery, we have been working with representatives with tribes in the region to seek their advice and counsel and to begin the early steps in the process of repatriation,” stated UND president Andrew Armacost.

The university says they are working to identify which tribes the ancestral remains belong to as well as working to return them. Students on the campus were taken aback at the finding.

“That’s the craziest part is that remains were found. It wasn’t just objects found, and that’s just wild to think about,” said Haiden Huschka, a freshman at UND.

Another freshman, Riley Schreiner added, “We’re just finding out about them now, and you have no clue who that could be, or the significance of that person back in their time.”

“I never would have expected it to happen. I’m not indigenous but I imagine for those indigenous folk it’s more unsettling than for others,” stated sophomore Max Taylor.

Some indigenous faculty and students gathered together to watch the virtual presser. While they declined to comment, the emotion could be felt in the room.

Today’s announcement brought shock across the valley with many sharing hopes that the artifacts and ancestral remains are returned to their respective tribes.

