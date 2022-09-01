Contests
ND extends $150 million pipeline offer

Pipeline
Pipeline(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy companies have been given another opportunity to apply for a grant to build a gas pipeline from North Dakota’s oil fields to the eastern part of the state.

The state’s Industrial Commission has extended a $150 million grant offer until December 15. The original deadline, on August 15, passed without any takers.

“This type of project that would, again, take large supply from western North Dakota, find those potential new users on the industrial commercial side, and connect the dots with a pipeline system is the goal,” said Justin Kringstad, director of North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

The August 15 deadline was the second that came and went. Kringstad says there’s interest from several parties, but there are a lot of moving parts and so the process is moving slowly.

