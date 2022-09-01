Local law enforcement address continuous bike thefts around the region

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a man was recently arrested after being found to be the suspect in a string of bike thefts in downtown Fargo.

“Not only doing numerous bike thefts in our downtown area, but also committing some of these burglaries in our underground garages at some of our downtown apartments,” said Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt.

Police say after the arrest they were able to see a significant decline in these kinds of incidents.

“Our last burglary of this type was on July 30th and Clarence Charbonneau was arrested on August 5th and we haven’t had one since,” Ahlfeldt said.

Bike thefts continue around the region.

The Grand Forks Police Department says they continue to see multiple reports of stolen bicycles.

“Every year we get about 175 stolen bike reports in this town,” Cpl. Adam Solar of the Grand Forks Police Department.

GFPD says about one-third of those bikes are unregistered.

They say registering your bike helps your odds of getting it back and only requires your bike’s serial number.

“If you don’t know how to find your serial number, it’s actually on the bottom of your bike,” said Solar. “On the bottom of the frame, in between the peddles, it should be stamped in the middle, or if it’s a carbon fiber frame it could be on.”

As for the rest of the bikes, the Grand Forks Police Department says they auction off up to 300 a year, many of which were stolen and not registered.

Click here to register your bike with the Grand Forks Police Department.

Other ways to register your bike with online databases such as Bike Index and Project 529.

