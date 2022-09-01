Contests
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today

interstate 94 closed
interstate 94 closed(mgn)
By Emily White
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st.

The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon.

The ramp was recently resurfaced, and crews are back to complete final striping.

