Hornbacher’s now accepting EBT SNAP for same-day Instacart deliveries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s is now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) for same-day delivery and curbside pickup orders placed via Instacart.

EBT SNAP participants can now use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from 8 Hornbacher’s locations across the Fargo-Moorhead area. They say they hope this program will make accessing food easier for customers with transportation barriers.

“We are pleased to finally have this program available as part of our online shopping platform, allowing our guests to use their EBT cards to make purchases and have faster access to fresh and nutritious foods via our home delivery or free store pick up service. It is an important part of our ongoing commitment to provide fresh foods and best-in-class service to our guests,” said Matt Leiseth, president of Hornbacher’s.

For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit: www.instacart.com/ebt-snap. Where available, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to shop from Hornbacher’s via the Instacart website and mobile app.

Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed in as fast as an hour, or scheduled several days in advance.

Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips, and fees per federal SNAP guidelines.

