UPDATE: High-risk search warrant prompts police perimeter in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following a high-risk search warrant in Fargo prompting a police perimeter.

Officials say around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 authorities went to an apartment building in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway for the warrant.

Red River SWAT, Fargo Police and the Cass County Drug task force were on scene and encouraged people to stay away while they dealt with the situation.

Authorities say they used a flash-bang device to try and distract the suspects to get into the building.

No other information on who was arrested is being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.