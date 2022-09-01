Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

“He’s his own cheerleader. He’s energetic, happy, always has a smile;” Minnesota family braves child’s illness on the road to recovery

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy day in north Fargo as 4-year-old Braxton Beyer hopped, bowled and even gave some tattoos.

“He is, gosh, he’s his own cheerleader. He is energetic, happy, always a smile,” said his mother Xolchil Beyer.

He’s completing his exercises as part of physical therapy for treatment after the Beyers began their journey in march when Braxton was diagnosed with Wilm’s tumor.

“Wilm’s tumor is the most common type of kidney cancer that affects children. In the united states about 500 children will be diagnosed with Wilm’s tumor in any given year,” state Dr. Kirk Wyatt a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Sanford.

“The hardest part of the journey is your thoughts. You always think the worst as a parent. It’s scary but your thoughts are even scarier. You just have to trust in God and doctors and the medicine,” said Mac Beyers, Braxton’s father.

“It’s a whole lot of faith. A lot of faith,” added Xolchil Beyers.

Braxton has one more round of chemotherapy to complete, which his parents are thankful for, as well as the support surrounding them from their faith, family and hometown of Morris, Minnesota

“It’s amazing, that has helped us a lot the support of the community is incredible.”

“Family, community and our faith is what’s gotten us through.”

With the Beyer’s journey and September being the beginning of childhood cancer awareness month, there’s an important message for parents, precaution.

“Parents know their children best. If a parent is concerned about some unusual symptoms bring them to their doctor,” said Dr. Wyatt.

Both of Braxton’s parents agreed that if you think your kid has something wrong, trust your gut and get to the bottom of it.

Despite his condition, the treatments and the port on his chest, which he calls ‘his brave,’ Braxton shows no signs of slowing down. And while ‘his’ brave is on the outside, the real brave is on the inside.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
Dozens of Native American remains found on UND campus
Missing teen: Jacob Stumpf
Update: Thompson teen found
Deadly crash graphic
Minnesota crash leaves one dead

Latest News

News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
Minnesota family braves child’s illness on the road to recovery
Minnesota family braves child’s illness on the road to recovery
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
5:00 PM News September 1 - Part 1
5:00 PM News September 1 - Part 1