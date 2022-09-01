Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is out now. (Source: Jagged Edge Productions)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A beloved children’s tale is being reimagined into a disturbing horror film.

WARNING: The trailer contains graphic film footage and is not for kids.

The new trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is out now.

A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after apparently being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

According to director Rhys Waterfield, Christopher Robin’s absence made Pooh and Piglet’s lives quite difficult, and they’ve essentially become feral.

Waterfield told Variety the response to the trailer has been” absolutely crazy.”

The film was shot in 10 days in England.

Waterfield said they’re expediting the edit to get it through post-production as fast as possible. A release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
Dozens of Native American remains found on UND campus
Missing teen: Jacob Stumpf
Update: Thompson teen found
Deadly crash graphic
Minnesota crash leaves one dead

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.
NASA captures first-ever direct image of planet outside our solar system
Prices at the pump extend an 11-week decline and continue to fall before Labor Day weekend.
Gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day weekend; 20% lower than July
The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said...
8-year-old paralyzed in Fourth of July parade shooting may have ‘some cognitive loss,’ family says