Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office receive huge donation

Grimsley Donation
Grimsley Donation(Grand Forks Sheriffs Office)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grimsley Consulting is providing the sheriff’s office with a donation of $10,000.

The money donated will be used to assist in advancing the capabilities of personnel that serve on the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team which includes equipment and other needs for their team.

Departments impacted by this donation include, Grand Forks Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, East Grand Forks Police Department, Crookston Police Department, University of North Dakota Police Department and Altru.

News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
5:00 PM Weather September 1
5:00 PM News September 1 - Part 1
5:00 PM News September 1 - Part 2