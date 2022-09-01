Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office receive huge donation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grimsley Consulting is providing the sheriff’s office with a donation of $10,000.

The money donated will be used to assist in advancing the capabilities of personnel that serve on the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team which includes equipment and other needs for their team.

Departments impacted by this donation include, Grand Forks Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, East Grand Forks Police Department, Crookston Police Department, University of North Dakota Police Department and Altru.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.