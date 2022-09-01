Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

DNR warns waterfowl hunters of avian flu

Water fowl
Water fowl(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (Valley News Live) - With some waterfowl hunting seasons starting Saturday, Sept. 3, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is advising hunters to take precautions for avian influenza when handling harvested birds.

The DNR is already getting reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild and domestic birds before fall in Minnesota.

While the virus presents a low risk to humans, it is important to avoid contact with sick birds and be mindful that virus may also be transported by your hunting equipment. If you hunt waterfowl and have backyard poultry, the DNR says to plan for added biosecurity measures (bah.state.mn.us/media/HPAI-Notice-Backyard-Final.pdf) to keep your flock healthy.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service makes the following recommendations for hunters to protect themselves from avian influenza:

  • Do not handle or eat sick game.
  • Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
  • Wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning game.
  • When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant, and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that came in contact with game.
  • Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling animals.
  • All game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before being consumed.

Minnesota has a variety of waterfowl seasons that open in September: the experimental early teal season is Saturday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 7; early goose season is Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 18; the youth waterfowl hunt is Saturday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 11; and the main waterfowl season opens Saturday, Sept. 24. Waterfowl hunters might see DNR staff at some landings during the season where voluntary sampling for avian influenza will be happening.

In addition to waterfowl hunters, the DNR reminds all hunters to use precautions when handling any harvested game. Anyone concerned about avian influenza in waterfowl can find more information on the avian influenza page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/AI).

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
Dozens of Native American remains found on UND campus
Deadly crash graphic
Minnesota crash leaves one dead
Missing teen: Jacob Stumpf
Update: Thompson teen found

Latest News

News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
Mr. Food –Classic Potato Frittata - September 1
Mr. Food –Classic Potato Frittata - September 1
Noon Weather – September 1
Noon Weather – September 1
Noon News September 1 - Part 1
Noon News September 1 - Part 1