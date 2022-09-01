‘Days of our Lives’ moving off KVLY

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Like sands through the hour glass, so are programming changes at network TV.

The decades-long soap opera, ‘Days of our Lives’ is moving off KVLY and going exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

This decisions was made by NBC network executives and was not a decision Valley News Live had any say in.

The daytime drama will move to the streaming platform on Monday, Sept. 12 available at 6 a.m.

Peacock is running a special, limited offer for the month of September, offering the service for $1.99 per month for premium subscribers.

A new program, ‘NBC News Daily,’ will take the noon timeslot on KVLY. It will be an hour-long news program with the latest national and international news.

You can still watch Valley News Live at noon on KXJB for your local news at noon.

If you have any questions about the move to the streaming service, call 855-597-1827.

