CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is requesting Fufeng USA to give more information of relevant facts and circumstances of its proposed wet corn mill development.

Fufeng shared the letter with the City of Grand Forks last night.

The community is concerned since the Grand Forks Air Force Base has been huge for military operations.

They’re concerned the Chinese’ food company may be trying to get its hands on the technology there, after buying a 370-acre plot of land to build its corn mill.

The Grand Forks mayor says the city intends to pause construction work on Fufeng specific items until Fufeng can meet the government’s request.

