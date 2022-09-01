Contests
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is requesting Fufeng USA to give more information of relevant facts and circumstances of its proposed wet corn mill development.

Fufeng shared the letter with the City of Grand Forks last night.

The community is concerned since the Grand Forks Air Force Base has been huge for military operations.

They’re concerned the Chinese’ food company may be trying to get its hands on the technology there, after buying a 370-acre plot of land to build its corn mill.

The Grand Forks mayor says the city intends to pause construction work on Fufeng specific items until Fufeng can meet the government’s request.

Here is previous VNL coverage of Fufeng:

Legal battle between Grand Forks petitioners and Fufeng project

Chinese land deal in Grand Forks draws national attention and concern

Burgum hopes to expedite federal investigation into Chinese land deal in North Dakota

