Much Cooler Today with a Breeze

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Early morning showers and thunder have exited east. Highs for this afternoon will be cool into the 70s behind this morning’s cool front with a gustier northwest wind. Temperatures will be similar for the start of your weekend, with Saturday’s highs warming into the mid-70s south after morning temperatures start in the brisk 40s!

SUNDAY: Sunday, we will have a seasonal start in the 50s. It will be a sunny and warmer day with temperatures reaching into the 70s again for most, so go out and enjoy it!

MONDAY - THURSDAY: We stay seasonably warm for this time of year as we start the first full week of September. Morning lows Monday look to be in the 60s, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s for most. Tuesday looks even warmer, with highs moving into the upper-80s, with some areas south and west perhaps seeing 90 degree temperatures. Wednesday looks quite similar, with 60s for morning temperatures and upper-80s for afternoon temperatures, with the first few days of the shortened business week bringing dry conditions. Thursday cools, but only by a couple degrees. Most areas can still expect mid- to upper-80s under a sunny sky.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A spotty shower possible early east. Breezy north wind. Low: 66. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Crisp morning. Low: 48. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 51. High: 78.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm Low: 62. High: 86.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 63. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 65. High: 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 64. High: 86.

