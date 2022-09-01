Altru Health selects new President

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System has selected Dr. Josh Deere the next president, effective September 1, 2022.

“Dr. Deere’s experience in physician leadership, focus on providing exceptional patient experiences and a long-standing commitment to our community align with the vision the board of directors has for this role,” said Karen Thingelstad, chair of Altru’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Deere has been a physician leader at Altru for eleven years, serving as chair of family medicine for four years, medical director of primary care for seven years and most recently as the interim chief medical officer since February of 2022. He has practiced as a primary care physician at Altru since 2009.

“Being on the leadership team for our locally owned health system is a privilege,” Deere said. “I have spent my entire life in the upper Red River Valley, and it is incredibly important to me to continue to provide high-quality care, close to home for those we serve.”

Deere is originally from Kennedy, Minnesota, and earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota and completed a family medicine residency through the Altru Family Medicine Residency program.

