Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Altru Health selects new President

Dr. Josh Deere
Dr. Josh Deere(Altru Health Systems)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System has selected Dr. Josh Deere the next president, effective September 1, 2022.

“Dr. Deere’s experience in physician leadership, focus on providing exceptional patient experiences and a long-standing commitment to our community align with the vision the board of directors has for this role,” said Karen Thingelstad, chair of Altru’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Deere has been a physician leader at Altru for eleven years, serving as chair of family medicine for four years, medical director of primary care for seven years and most recently as the interim chief medical officer since February of 2022. He has practiced as a primary care physician at Altru since 2009.

“Being on the leadership team for our locally owned health system is a privilege,” Deere said. “I have spent my entire life in the upper Red River Valley, and it is incredibly important to me to continue to provide high-quality care, close to home for those we serve.”

Deere is originally from Kennedy, Minnesota, and earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota and completed a family medicine residency through the Altru Family Medicine Residency program.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
Dozens of Native American remains found on UND campus
Missing teen: Jacob Stumpf
Update: Thompson teen found
Deadly crash graphic
Minnesota crash leaves one dead

Latest News

News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
5:00 PM Weather September 1
5:00 PM Weather September 1
5:00 PM News September 1 - Part 1
5:00 PM News September 1 - Part 1
5:00 PM News September 1 - Part 2
5:00 PM News September 1 - Part 2