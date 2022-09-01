Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to strike starting Sept. 12

Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for three days...
Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses said Thursday members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached.

The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth.

Nurses have taken issue with not only wages, but staffing levels which they say are dangerously low and with support following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says that unless benefits are substantially improved, the continued loss of nurses will leave hospitals vulnerable.

“They need to see it as the crisis that it is,” union president Mary Turner said. “We’ve said over and over that this isn’t something we do lightly but were not going to just sit back and do nothing. We can’t.”

Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly. The nurses are seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract while the hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
Dozens of Native American remains found on UND campus
Deadly crash graphic
Minnesota crash leaves one dead
Missing teen: Jacob Stumpf
Update: Thompson teen found

Latest News

News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
News - Growing concern of car thefts in the Fargo area - August 31, 2022
Water fowl
DNR warns waterfowl hunters of avian flu
Mr. Food –Classic Potato Frittata - September 1
Mr. Food –Classic Potato Frittata - September 1
Noon Weather – September 1
Noon Weather – September 1