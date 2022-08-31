Warrant out for man accused of setting apartment on fire to get out of lease

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing arson charges connected to an early morning apartment fire on Sunday, Aug. 28.

55-year-old Boyd Austin Wurner is charged with three counts of first-degree arson in Clay County Court.

Crews were called to a first-floor apartment unit at 1021 32nd Ave. S. In moorhead just before 1 a.m. Investigators later found the fire had been started in three separate places within the apartment including the bedroom, the living room and the kitchen/dining room area, court documents state. On the dining room table, documents say investigators found a bottle of lighter fluid, as well as a few lighters scattered throughout the unit.

Documents also state the smoke detector had been removed from the wall and placed in a plastic grocery bag.

When interviewed by officials, Wurner initially stated he had been cooking a pizza in the oven that started on fire. He told investigators he was intoxicated and spilled vodka on the ground that further ignited the flames. Once called out on the low-probability of that happening, documents say Wurner confessed to starting the fire and stated he used the lighter fluid, mixed with vodka and paper to keep the fire going, documents allege.

Wurner told investigators he was tired of the noise coming from his neighbors and wanted to get out of his lease so he started the fire.

Wurner is not in custody as of this publication.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.