Update: Thompson teen found

Missing teen: Jacob Stumpf
Missing teen: Jacob Stumpf(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (Update) The Thompson teen has been located.

Someone close to the family confirmed to Valley News Live that Jacob Stumpf has been found.

(Original Story)

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says they need assistance locating 14-year-old Jacob Stumpf, of Thompson.

They say he was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It is believed he left on a red and white Honda 110 dirt bike.

He may also be wearing a green Thompson backpack.

Deputies say he could be heading towards Fargo or further south and does not have his phone.

If you know where Jacob is, you are asked to call the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, your local police, or 911.

