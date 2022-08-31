Update: Thompson teen found

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (Update) The Thompson teen has been located.

Someone close to the family confirmed to Valley News Live that Jacob Stumpf has been found.

(Original Story)

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says they need assistance locating 14-year-old Jacob Stumpf, of Thompson.

They say he was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It is believed he left on a red and white Honda 110 dirt bike.

He may also be wearing a green Thompson backpack.

Deputies say he could be heading towards Fargo or further south and does not have his phone.

If you know where Jacob is, you are asked to call the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, your local police, or 911.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.